Rebecca

Film

Trailer debuts for Netflix’s ‘Rebecca’ adaptation starring Armie Hammer and Lily James

The new version is released in October.

Published

The trailer has been released for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s ‘Rebecca‘.

Directed by Ben Wheatley, the film stars Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas, Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth, and Bill Paterson.

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).

Take a look at the key art that’s been released below:

Rebecca
Credit: Netflix

‘Rebecca’ features a screenplay by Jane Goldman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse. It is produced by Eric Fellner & Tim Bevan of Working Title and Nira Park.

‘Rebecca’ is released on Netflix on 21st October 2020.

