Decco drops new single ‘I Didn’t Know’ featuring James Gillespie

Swedish/Austrian duo Decco have release new track ‘I Didn’t Know’ featuring James Gillespie.

The song is the follow-up to last year’s Alex Clare collaboration ‘Crazy To Love You’.

Decco commented, “We wrote this song together with James in The Barbican London pre the Corona pandemic. We started jamming and instantly felt that we had something really strong going. It’s a song about realizing how much somebody means to you when it might be too late to fix it.”



James Gillespie added, “This song is about not knowing how badly you need someone. Thinking you’re OK and pretending to everyone around you. But in reality – you can’t imagine life without them”.

Decco first came to attention with their remix of Dua Lipa’s ‘Thinking ‘Bout You’. In 2018 they teamed up with Kiddo for ‘Drunk And I Miss You’ before unleashing ‘Crazy To Love You’ with Alex Clare.



They’ve delivered international radio hits in the past year as executive producers of tracks from Ray Dalton, Alle Farben, Clueso, Stephanie Heinzmann and Michael Patrick Kelly.