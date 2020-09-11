Connect with us

Watch Dogs: Legion x Stormzy

Games & Tech

‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ welcomes Stormzy and Aiden Pearce to the Resistance

The fate of London lies with you and your ability to fight back.

Published

At Ubisoft Forward last night, the company gave a look at the recruitment process in Watch Dogs: Legion (which you can watch above) and unveiled new content that’s coming to the game. The game is an incredibly ambitious title and if Ubisoft can deliver on what they’ve promised it looks like we’re in for something truly special.

The first big announcement was an exclusive collaboration with award-winning British musician Stormzy. They played a video teasing Stormzy’s involvement in the game. It featured behind the scenes footage of his brand new music video Rainfall which will be part of a special ‘Fall on my enemies’ mission available at launch in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Watch the Watch Dogs: Legion x Stormzy reveal below:

Second, Ubisoft announced the return of an old friend, Aiden Pearce, who is playable as part of post-launch plans. Watch Dogs fans will remember him from the first game. A whole new chapter dedicated to an older Aiden Pearce will be available in the Season Pass.

Watch the Watch Dogs: Legion – Aiden Pearce reveal below:

In the near future, London is facing its downfall: an all-seeing surveillance state is oppressing the people, private militaries control the streets, and a powerful crime syndicate is preying on the vulnerable. The fate of London lies with you and your ability to fight back.

Watch Dogs: Legion Key Features:

  • Open-world London – Explore a massive urban open-world and visit London’s many famous landmarks.
  • Play as anyone – Experience a never-before-seen gameplay innovation. Anyone you see can join your team complete with a unique backstory, personality, and skill set.
  • Hacking is your weapon – Weaponise London’s tech infrastructure. Hijack armed combat drones, deploy stealthy spider-bots, covertly take down enemies using an Augmented Reality Cloak, and much more.
  • Team up with friends – Bring your team online and join forces with up to three friends as you move freely and explore the world together or take on entirely new co-op missions and challenging endgame content.

Watch Dogs: Legion will release on 29th October, 2020 on Xbox One, PS4, Stadia and for Windows PC on Epic Games and Uplay. The game will also be available on UPLAY+, Ubisoft’s subscription service. Watch Dogs: Legion will also release on Xbox Series X | S on 10th November, and on PS5 upon the launch of the console.

