EA Play coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

At no additional cost!

Published

Xbox Game Pass / EA Play
Credit: Microsoft / EA

Xbox Game Pass is probably the best deal in gaming and it seems to just keep getting better. Earlier this week Microsoft have confirmed that they are teaming up with Electronic Arts to make the service even better.

This holiday, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members will be getting access to EA Play. Best news of all is that this change is coming completely free of charge. So Ultimate members will be able to enjoy EA Play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Windows 10 PCs. Xbox Game Pass for PC members will get EA Play on Windows 10.

Watch the EA Play / Xbox Game Pass trailer below:

Formerly known as EA Access and Origin Access, EA Play will bring the best of EA to Game Pass, including:

  • More than 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games like FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat, as well as titles from some of EA’s most popular franchises like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims.
  • Exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, discounts on EA digital purchases for DLC, games, and more.
  • Access to trials of games for up to 10 hours from best-loved franchises and top titles like Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21.
  • Not only will EA Play titles be available on console and PC, this holiday, some of the best EA Play games will also be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play on Android devices via the cloud at no additional charge.

Check out the official Xbox Game Pass website for the latest information.

