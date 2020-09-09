‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Funko advent calendar available for pre-order now

Christmas is on the horizon and Funko has the perfect way of counting down to the most wonderful time of the year.

Following on from the success of their ‘Harry Potter’ advent calendar last year, Funko is releasing a ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ variation for 2020. The calendar is available to pre-order at Smyths Toys and Menkind now.

The Funko POP! Advent Calendar is inspired by Tim Burton’s classic film and it houses 24 pocket-sized POP! vinyl figures.

Credit: Funko

Each hidden figure captures a different POP! version of unforgettable characters, including Jack Skellington, Sally, Oogie Boogie and Dr Finkelstein. Funko POP! Advent Calendar figures are Pocket POP! sized, at approx. 3-5cm tall.

Once you get to the 24th day, you’ll be able to create your own Christmas town adventure.

Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ was released in 1993 and has gone on to be an iconic film for both the Halloween and Christmas seasons. The story follows Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon), king of Halloween Town, who discovers Christmas Town but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion.

The voice cast included Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara, William Hickey, Ken Page, Paul Reubens, Glenn Shadix, and Ed Ivory with music from Danny Elfman.