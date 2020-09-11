Neve Campbell signs on for ‘Scream’ relaunch

There’s been speculation for months but now it’s finally official – Neve Campbell will return as Sidney Prescott in the fifth instalment of ‘Scream’.

Rumours have been rife for a while, stoked in part by Neve herself who confirmed she was in talks to return to the franchise. Speculation intensified when it was announced that original franchise stars David Arquette and Courteney Cox would be returning as Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers respectively.

The relaunch of ‘Scream” is “being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence (‘Ready or Not,’ ‘V/H/S’) from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt (‘Murder Mystery,’ ‘Zodiac,’ ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’) and Guy Busick (‘Ready or Not,’ ‘Castle Rock’).

Creator Kevin Williamson and the third member of the Radio Silence trio, Chad Villella, are executive producing with Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak serving as producers.

Radio Silence said, “We’re pinching ourselves! It’s hard to express how much the character Sidney Prescott shaped our love of movies and to have the chance to work with Neve is truly a dream come true. It just wouldn’t be a ‘Scream’ movie without Neve and we’re so excited and honored to join her in Woodsboro.”

Campbell said, “After spending time speaking with Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect and admiration for Wes Craven and all that he’s created in the ‘Scream’ franchise. I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro.”

New cast members for ‘Scream’ include Jack Quaid (‘The Boys’), Melissa Barrera (‘In The Heights’) and Jenna Ortega (‘You’).

Production will shoot in Wilmington, North Carolina. Spyglass and Paramount Pictures will release the film worldwide on 14th January 2022.

The original ‘Scream’ landed in cinemas in 1996 and spawned three sequels. The films were directed by the late Wes Craven and grossed more than $600 million at the worldwide box office. ‘Scream 4’, the last instalment, was released in 2011.