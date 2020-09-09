Small World of Warcraft board game available now

Days of Wonder has announced the release of Small World of Warcraft in stores and online, including the Blizzard Gear Store.

Small World of Warcraft is a new board game combining the Small World game mechanics with Blizzard Entertainment’s acclaimed Warcraft universe. The game is set on Blizzard’s fantasy world of Azeroth, where the races of the Alliance and the Horde—including Orcs, Dwarves, Trolls, and Worgen—clash in a world-consuming conflict.

In Small World of Warcraft, players choose combinations of special powers and races from the Warcraft universe, such as Portal Mage Pandaren or Herbalist Goblins, and vie for control of Azeroth. To help them achieve dominance, players will occupy legendary places and seek control of powerful artifacts. However, all empires must eventually fall, so players will have to make hard decisions and allow an overextended race under their control to fall into decline and allow a new one to vie for control of Azeroth.

Days of Wonder worked closely with Blizzard to create a game that seamlessly brings together both universes. Small World of Warcraft features a variety of new and exclusive artwork that captures the feel of the colorful and vibrant Warcraft universe, with races and special powers designed to be familiar to the millions of WoW players around the world.

Credit: Days of Wonder / Blizzard

Small World of Warcraft is a standalone game designed for 2 to 5 players and can be completed in 40 to 80 minutes. It includes 6 double-sided boards, 16 Warcraft Race banners, 182 Matching Race tokens and 15 Murloc tokens, 20 Unique Special Power badges, 5 Player Summary Sheets, 12 Artifact and Legendary place markers, 10 Mountains, 9 Wisp Walls, 4 Harmony tokens, 12 Bombs, 1 Champion, 10 Forts, 2 Military Objectives, 5 Beasts, 6 Watch Towers, 110 Victory coins, 1 Custom Reinforcement die, 1 Game turn track, 1 Game turn marker, 1 rulebook and 1 Team Variant Rules sheet.

Small World of Warcraft is available now priced around £60. Check out the official Days of Wonder website for more details.