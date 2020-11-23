Connect with us

Top 10 ‘World of Warcraft: Shadowlands’ features

Take a look at some of the core features in the eighth expansion.

Published

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands
Credit: Blizzard

The wait is almost over as World of Warcraft gets ready to launch its eighth expansion, Shadowlands, later today (23rd November).

Following the events of Battle for Azeroth, Sylvanas Windrunner has destroyed the Helm of Domination from reigning Lich King, Bolvar Fordragon. The destruction of the helm has torn open a portal to the Shadowlands - World of Warcraft's afterlife. Champions of the Horde and Alliance are set to journey beyond the veil.

Below are 10 things to look out for in the new expansion:

10. New player experience

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands
Credit: Blizzard

With the addition of an all-new starting experience, there’s never been a better time to begin your adventures in Azeroth. Journey to Exile’s Reach as you learn how to play the game and master the basics of your chosen class.

After completion you’ll find yourself around level 10 and ready to move into the wider world. Leveling in Shadowlands has been streamlined allowing you to get to the end-game faster. A new feature lets you choose which of the previous expansions to play as you level from 10-50.

Read more about the new player experience on the official website.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands launches in the UK at 11pm GMT on 23rd November. EF Games will be bringing you coverage of the expansion, including a full review, over the coming days and weeks.
