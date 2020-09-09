Horror thriller ‘The Suicide of Rachel Foster’ arrives on PS4 and Xbox One

Publisher Daedalic Entertainment and developer One-O-One Games have announced that The Suicide of Rachel Foster is now available on PS4 and Xbox One.

The Suicide of Rachel Foster is an intense first-person investigation, where melancholy and nostalgia meld into a thrilling ghost tale. The game features a truly immersive gameplay experience with multilayered narrative, an ending influenced by player choice and binaural audio to keep anyone on the edge of their seats.

Credit: Daedalic Entertainment / One-O-One Games

This unique and atmospheric thriller tells the story of Nicole, a young woman driven by her mother’s dying wish to uncover her family’s dark past. As she unravels the secrets behind the suicide of teenage girl Rachel, she is snowed in on a lonely mountain and explores the abandoned family hotel. Knowing her own father had a role to play in the downfall of Rachel, Nicole relies on the support of a young FEMA agent to unearth the truth once and for all.

The Suicide of Rachel Foster is available for PlayStation 4 (£15.99), Xbox One (£16.99) and PC via Steam (£14.99). Check out the official website for more information.