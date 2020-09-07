Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Louise Redknapp announces socially distanced live show for October

The singer is playing a one-off show in London.

Published

Louise Redknapp
Credit: Warner Music

Louise Redknapp has announced a one-off socially distanced show in London.

‘Heavy Love – Intimate and Live’ will take place on Friday 2nd October 2020 at The Clapham Grand. The show will be a fully seated socially distanced show, adhering to the guidance currently in place and it will be streamed globally.

Louise will perform all her greatest hits, classic hits from her girl band Eternal, alongside tracks from her latest album ‘Heavy Love’ such as ‘Stretch’ and ‘Not The Same’.

The evening also includes an interview and interactive Q&A with Louise, hosted by Richie Anderson from BBC Radio 2.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday at 9am at https://claphamgrand.com/event/louiseredknapplive/

Louise rose to fame as one quarter of pop supergroup Eternal before launching as a solo artist. She’s had 18 consecutive top solo 20 singles, 6 with Eternal and 12 Solo.  

In 2018 she returned to music with her ‘Intimate and Live’ comeback tour with the entire run of dates selling out in 3 minutes! Earlier this year she released ‘Heavy Love’, her first album in 16 years and she completed two hit runs in the West End smash musical ‘9 to 5’.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

The 10 spookiest games on Roblox you can play this Halloween

Lots of games to scare you silly this Halloween.

October 23, 2019
Sky Sharks Sky Sharks

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2020: Sky Sharks review

Flying sharks and Nazi zombies? This has gotta be fun right?

August 27, 2020
Roblox Adopt Me Roblox Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Some of the worst scams in Adopt Me on Roblox

Trade safe.

May 26, 2020
The Mavericks The Mavericks

EF Country

The Mavericks – En Español album review

The legendary band release their first Spanish-language album.

August 21, 2020



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you