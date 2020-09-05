Usher announces Las Vegas residency for 2021

Usher has announced that he will headline a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in July 2021.

The run will open on Friday 16th July 2021 and so far Usher has announced 12 shows. The dates are:

July 2021: 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, 31

Dec 2021: 28, 29, 31

Jan 2022: 1

Fans can expect the show to include smash hits from across Usher’s 20-year career as well as new music.

“I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” said Usher. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!”

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Thursday 10th September at 10 a.m. PT. Fan presale tickets will be available beginning Monday 7th September at 10 a.m. PT until Wednesday 9th September at 10 p.m. PT.

General ticket prices begin at $59, plus applicable tax and fees, and a limited number of VIP meet & greet packages are also available for each show. All tickets and packages can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/ushervegas or in-person at The Colosseum box office. All shows begin at 9pm.

Usher, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Usher’s Las Vegas residency to Usher’s New Look, Inc. (UNL). Founded in 1999 by Usher as a young man barely out of his teens, UNL is on a mission to transform the lives of underserved youth through a comprehensive program that develops passion-driven, global leaders. UNL’s peer-to-peer program model and curriculum provides Access, Awareness and Empowerment to youth in underserved communities, in order to guide them on a pathway to leadership and help them make educational and career choices that match their passions. Over the course of 21 years, the organization has reached more than 50,000 young people.