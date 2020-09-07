Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Diana Krall

Music

Diana Krall to release new album ‘This Dream Of You’ this month

The Jazz favourite has a new album dropping this month.

Published

Diana Krall will release new album ‘This Dream Of You’ on 25th September 2020 on Verve Records.

The album’s first single is a reimagining of the Irving Berlin classic ‘How Deep Is The Ocean’.

‘This Dream Of You’ was produced in May 2020 by Krall and mixed by Al Schmitt. The performances come from sessions in 2016 and 2017, on which Krall worked with her friend and long-time creative partner, Tommy LiPuma, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 80.  

The album features Krall in a quartet with long-time colleagues, John Clayton, Jeff Hamilton and Anthony Wilson on ‘Almost Like Being In Love’ and ‘That’s All’, as well as a trio with Christian McBride and Russell Malone who play on ‘Autumn in New York’ and ‘There’s No You.’

The duos include a first-take performance of ‘I Wished On The Moon’ from Krall and bassist, John Clayton and two vocal cuts – ‘More Than You Know’ and ‘Don’t Smoke In Bed’ with accompaniment by pianist, Alan Broadbent, who also provided the string orchestration for ‘But Beautiful’ and string arrangement on ‘Autumn In New York.’

The final session for this album took place at Capitol Studios with an ensemble featuring guitarist, Marc Ribot, the fiddle of Stuart Duncan and a rhythm section of Tony Garnier on bass and Karriem Riggins on drums. This line-up played ‘Just You, Just Me,’ Irving Berlin’s ‘How Deep Is The Ocean’ and the Bob Dylan song, ‘This Dream Of You,’ on which Randall Krall plays accordion.

The track listing for ‘This Dream Of You’ is:

  1. But Beautiful
  2. That’s All
  3. Autumn In New York
  4. Almost Like Being In Love
  5. More Than You Know
  6. Just You, Just Me
  7. There’s No You
  8. Don’t Smoke In Bed
  9. This Dream Of You
  10. I Wished On The Moon
  11. How Deep Is The Ocean
  12. Singing In The Rain

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

The 10 spookiest games on Roblox you can play this Halloween

Lots of games to scare you silly this Halloween.

October 23, 2019
Sky Sharks Sky Sharks

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2020: Sky Sharks review

Flying sharks and Nazi zombies? This has gotta be fun right?

August 27, 2020
Roblox Adopt Me Roblox Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Some of the worst scams in Adopt Me on Roblox

Trade safe.

May 26, 2020
The Mavericks The Mavericks

EF Country

The Mavericks – En Español album review

The legendary band release their first Spanish-language album.

August 21, 2020



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you