Granger Smith to release ‘Country Things, Vol. 1’ this month

Granger Smith will release the first part of his two-part studio album ‘Country Things, Vol. 1’ on 25th September 2020.

The 8-song set gives a glimpse of he and his family’s current country state-of-mind, including a guest appearance from his good pal Earl Dibbles Jr.

Fans who pre-order the album will get three instant grat tracks – ‘That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads’, ‘Hate You Like I Love You’ and ‘Country Things’. Smith started recording in 2019 but the unexpected passing of his son River halted the sessions.

Mourning River changed the way Smith heard the music, and songs like ‘That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads’ had taken on new meaning.

“My life is just…different now. Or maybe a better way to put it is, I see life differently now,” says Smith. “This collection focuses on the things that money and politics and status can’t buy. The things that you can center on and I want to live my life for. The things you want to raise your kids with and find joy in. The country things.”

Smith decided to let his music do the healing and went back to work on the album he had been planning.

Talking about the new track ‘Hate You Like I Love You” Smith says: “They say the opposite of love is not hate; it’s indifference. Hate is actually a close relative of love. It takes the same passion and the same extreme emotional effort to hate as it does to love.”

‘Country Things, Vol. 1’ is available to pre-order now.