Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Granger Smith

EF Country

Granger Smith to release ‘Country Things, Vol. 1’ this month

The first part of the two-part album is coming this month.

Published

Granger Smith will release the first part of his two-part studio album ‘Country Things, Vol. 1’ on 25th September 2020.

The 8-song set gives a glimpse of he and his family’s current country state-of-mind, including a guest appearance from his good pal Earl Dibbles Jr.

Fans who pre-order the album will get three instant grat tracks – ‘That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads’, ‘Hate You Like I Love You’ and ‘Country Things’. Smith started recording in 2019 but the unexpected passing of his son River halted the sessions.

Mourning River changed the way Smith heard the music, and songs like ‘That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads’ had taken on new meaning. 

“My life is just…different now. Or maybe a better way to put it is, I see life differently now,” says Smith. “This collection focuses on the things that money and politics and status can’t buy. The things that you can center on and I want to live my life for. The things you want to raise your kids with and find joy in. The country things.”

Smith decided to let his music do the healing and went back to work on the album he had been planning. 

Talking about the new track ‘Hate You Like I Love You” Smith says: “They say the opposite of love is not hate; it’s indifference. Hate is actually a close relative of love. It takes the same passion and the same extreme emotional effort to hate as it does to love.”

‘Country Things, Vol. 1’ is available to pre-order now.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

The 10 spookiest games on Roblox you can play this Halloween

Lots of games to scare you silly this Halloween.

October 23, 2019
Sky Sharks Sky Sharks

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2020: Sky Sharks review

Flying sharks and Nazi zombies? This has gotta be fun right?

August 27, 2020
Roblox Adopt Me Roblox Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Some of the worst scams in Adopt Me on Roblox

Trade safe.

May 26, 2020
The Mavericks The Mavericks

EF Country

The Mavericks – En Español album review

The legendary band release their first Spanish-language album.

August 21, 2020



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you