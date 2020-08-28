Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Street Fighter V

Games & Tech

PlayStation Plus Games For September 2020 Announced

Including Street Fighter V.

Published

PS Plus surprised subscribers last month when they gave away Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered as one of the free titles. However that was overshadowed by Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, an unknown title that arrived on PS Plus the day it launched. Giving away an unknown game is a risky move but it seems the gamble paid off as Sony have just announced that it’s their most downloaded PS Plus game to date.

PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month, which means you can expect to see the new titles arrive on 1st September. Remember that since March 2019 PS Plus games for PS3 and PS Vita are no longer added.

In September, PS4 players are in for another brilliant month with free copies of Street Fighter V and PUBG: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds up for grabs.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 1st September, 2020:

  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (PS4)
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (PS4)

Entering PS Plus on 1st September, 2020:

  • Street Fighter V (PS4)
  • PUBG: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for October 2020 towards the end of September. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

Let us know what you think of the PS Plus games for August as well as your wishes for September via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

The 10 spookiest games on Roblox you can play this Halloween

Lots of games to scare you silly this Halloween.

October 23, 2019
The Mavericks The Mavericks

EF Country

The Mavericks – En Español album review

The legendary band release their first Spanish-language album.

August 21, 2020
Sky Sharks Sky Sharks

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2020: Sky Sharks review

Flying sharks and Nazi zombies? This has gotta be fun right?

1 day ago
Roblox Adopt Me Roblox Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Some of the worst scams in Adopt Me on Roblox

Trade safe.

May 26, 2020



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you