Xbox Games With Gold For September 2020 Announced

Xbox Games with Gold for August featured a decent selection of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our pick of the bunch in August was the great Portal Knights.

The Xbox Games with Gold for September have now been announced and there’s four great choices on offer. On Xbox One, subscribers can download a copy of The Division all month. Then, from 16th September – 15th October, The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 will also be available.

On Xbox 360 (and Xbox One via Backward Compatibility) players can download a copy of de Blob 2 from 1st – 15th September. This will then be switched to Xbox Original Armed and Dangerous for the remainder of the month.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own both an Xbox 360 and Xbox One. Also all these games will be playable on Xbox Series X when that launches later this year.

Even if you own a physical copy of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copy. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

