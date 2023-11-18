‘The Kemps: All Gold’ coming to BBC Two and iPlayer

Spandau Ballet's Gary and Martin Kemp have reunited with documentary filmmaker Rhys Thomas OBE for ‘The Kemps: All Gold', the follow-up to the hit 2020 mockumentary ‘The Kemps: All True' made by BBC Studios Comedy productions.

A star-studded cast featuring a mix of seasoned talent and fresh faces join the Kemp brothers as Rhys follows the pair over a whole year as they make a biopic, get divorced and form a super group; naturally not everything goes to plan. Michael Kitchen (‘Foyle’s War') returns as the Kemps’ long-suffering manager and Perry Benson (‘Operation Good Guys', ‘Benidorm') is back as their brother Ross Kemp – not that one.

‘The Kemps: All Gold' also features Adil Ray (‘Citizen Khan'), Christopher Eccleston (‘Doctor Who'), Danny John Jules (‘Red Dwarf'), David Arnold (‘James Bond' Composer), Dexter Fletcher (‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels', ‘I Hate Suzie'), Ed Kear (Here We Go), Ellie May Sheridan (‘Dodger'), Lenny Rush (‘Am I Being Unreasonable?', ‘Dodger'), Lucy Montgomery (‘Disenchantment', ‘Tracey Ullman’s Show'), Matt Allwright (‘Watchdog', ‘Rogue Traders'), Paul Reynolds (‘Press Gang', ‘Trevor’s World of Sport'), Shirlie Kemp (Pepsi & Shirlie), Tamzin Outhwaite (‘EastEnders', ‘Murder is Easy') and Francis Rossi (‘Status Quo').

Martin Kemp says “If you thought ‘The Kemps: All True' made you laugh… that was nothing, wait till you see this one. It’s brilliant , bonkers, and so funny. It’s definitely a don’t miss over Christmas.”

Gary Kemp says “It's fantastic to reunite with Rhys and be joined by our incredible cast for ‘The Kemps: All Gold'. We're taking our adventures to a whole new level of dysfunction this time, and we can't wait to share the laughter and mayhem with our fans.”

Rhys Thomas says: “We had so much fun making The Kemps we couldn’t wait to come back for more and what a brilliant cast! What sports to send themselves up in such style!”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC says: “A huge thanks to Gary and Martin Kemp for managing to keep a straight face throughout the filming of this show. They’ve delivered us a hilarious little Christmas treat, with help from Rhys Thomas’ unique comedy brain.”

Broadcast details for ‘The Kemps: All Gold' will be announced spoon. Catch up on The Kemps: All True on BBC iPlayer.