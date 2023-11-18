‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’: watch the trailer of the upcoming Disney+ series

You can now get a good look at Disney+'s upcoming Original series ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians' with the release of the trailer.

Before the trailer launch fans were teased with easter eggs across the official social handles (@PercySeries) driving excitement and speculation across the fandom. In this latest look at ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians', Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) are put to the test on their adventure to restore order at Mount Olympus and save the world.

The epic eight-episode series launches with a two-episode premiere on 20th December 2023 on Disney+, followed by new episodes weekly.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg, ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians' is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson.

Take a look at the poster for the show below: