‘The Santa Clauses’ Season 2: watch the trailer for the new season

The trailer and key art have been released for season two of the hit Disney+ Original series ‘The Santa Clauses’.

The brand-new trailer previews the continuing story of Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) and his family as they return to the North Pole for more adventures when the season premieres with two episodes on Wednesday 8th November followed by new episodes weekly.

In addition to Allen, who will executive produce and reprise the beloved role of Santa/Scott Calvin, season two stars Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Devin Bright as Noel, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as Kris Kringle and Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas, The Mad Santa.

Alongside Allen, award-winning Jack Burditt (’30 Rock’) will continue as executive producer and showrunner. Kevin Hench (‘Last Man Standing’), Richard Baker (‘Last Man Standing’) and Rick Messina (‘Last Man Standing’) will serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and see the key art below: