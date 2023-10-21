Sophie B. Hawkins announces first London headline show in almost two decades for November

Sophie B. Hawkins will perform her first London headline show in close to decades on Sunday 26th November 2023 at The Forge.

The show will be the first international date on Hawkins’ ‘Free Myself Tour’, her headline run in support of her acclaimed sixth studio album ‘Free Myself‘. Her first album in over a decade, ‘Free Myself’ is full of soul-stirring songs about love, resilience, and self-empowerment.

With the eagerly awaited headline performance, Hawkins noted, “I made ‘Whaler’, my second album, while living in London. It ended up my most successful record and it saved my career.” Hawkins added, “I haven’t played London since 2005 so it’s going to be great being back, like going home.”

Hawkins came to prominence in the 90s with her hit single ‘Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover’. The groundbreaking track struck a chord around the world, reaching the top 5 on Billboard’s “Hot 100,” the top 15 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart, and the top 10 in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Greece, New Zealand, and Norway.

Tickets for the London headline show are on sale now.