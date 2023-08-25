Emeli Sandé to release new album ‘How Were We To Know’ in November

Emeli Sandé will release her fifth studio album ‘How Were We To Know’ on 17th November 2023, via Chrysalis Records it has been confirmed.

The album launches with new single ‘There For You’, which is out now. You can watch the music video for the single at the top of this article. ‘There For You’ received its first play on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 show earlier this week.

‘How Were We To Know’ explores intimate encounters with love in all its forms, along with the risks required to pursue it. Its rich, relatable spectrum of emotions spans heartbreak, grief and joy, with ruminations upon mourning a relationship that broke down through to the blissful, heady rush of a love that’s just beginning to bloom.

Sandé says, “Once you’ve been hurt, it’s very hard to pick up the pieces again and allow yourself to be vulnerable. So I think these songs explore the bravery of love, and loving others but also yourself. These songs were pieces of a puzzle I had to put together, and now feels like the right time to share them. These are tales from a hopeless romantic. I’m very romantic, and it gets me in trouble sometimes!”

‘How Were We To Know’ is now available to pre-order / pre-save at https://emelisande.lnk.to/HWWTKPR. Sandé’s official store has a selection of exclusive physical products including white vinyl, cassette, a bonus CD featuring live recordings, and a very limited run of test pressings. HMV and Amazon will both stock their own CD variants, while a standard black vinyl (a limited quantity of which are packaged with a signed poster) and a CD are also available. ‘Cos of You’ features as a bonus track on all CDs.



Sandé is confirmed to headline the Royal Festival Hall on 11th November as part of this year’s EFG Jazz Festival London. Her previous touring highlights have included headlining London’s O2 arena, recording an early Royal Albert Hall show for a subsequent live album, touring as guest to Coldplay and – of course – her unforgettable performances at the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Her many awards include four BRITs, three MOBOs and two Ivor Novellos.

The track list for ‘How Were We To Know’ is: