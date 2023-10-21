HomeFilm'Saltburn': the new trailer hints at the darker side of Jacob Elordi...

‘Saltburn’: the new trailer hints at the darker side of Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan’s new film

Film
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

The tease continues for ‘Saltburn’, the new film from Emerald Fennell that looks like a cross between ‘Brideshead Revisited’ and ‘The Talented Mr Ripley’.

Starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan, the film promises to be a dark and twisty affair with plenty of twists for the audience to enjoy. You can watch the new trailer at the top of this article.

The film is described as a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

Amazon MGM Studios and MRC present ‘Saltburn’, distributed in cinemas in the UK and Ireland by Warner Bros. Pictures on 17th November 2023.

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
Previous article
‘Anyone But You’: Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney fake being in a relationship in first teaser
Next article
‘Eileen’: trailer released for new Anne Hathaway thriller

Must Read

Advertisement
Entertainment Focus

UK-based entertainment site offering news, reviews, interviews, features and much more!

info@entertainment-focus.com

Latest articles

Popular Categories

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy