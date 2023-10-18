Dokken – ‘Heaven Comes Down’ album review

Dokken is an American rock band formed in 1978 in Los Angeles, California. The band’s classic lineup consisted of Don Dokken (vocals), George Lynch (guitar), Jeff Pilson (bass), and “Wild” Mick Brown (drums). Throughout their career, Dokken gained significant recognition for their melodic hard rock sound and captivating live performances.

Dokken’s big break came in the 1980s when they signed with Elektra Records. In 1983, they released their debut album ‘Breaking the Chains’ which gained them moderate success. However, it was their third album, ‘Under Lock and Key’ (1985), that catapulted them into the mainstream. The album featured hit singles like ‘In My Dreams’ and ‘It’s Not Love’ showcasing the band’s ability to blend heavy guitar riffs with melodic hooks.

Dokken’s next album, “Back for the Attack” (1987), became their most successful record. It included popular tracks such as ‘Dream Warriors’ which was featured in the movie ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors’ and ‘Burning Like a Flame.’ The album reached platinum status and solidified Dokken’s place in the hard rock scene of the 1980s. Despite their success, Dokken faced internal conflicts, primarily between Don Dokken and George Lynch. Creative differences and personal tensions led to Lynch briefly leaving the band in the late 1980s. However, they reconciled, and the original lineup reunited to release ‘Dysfunctional’ in 1995 and the band have been on and off again ever since. It has been more than ten years since Dokken released their last studio effort ‘Broken Bones’ (2012) although in between the classic line-up reunited one more time for the live-album ‘Return To The East Live’ and it is safe to say that the classic line-up of guitarist George Lynch, bassist Jeff Pilson, drummer ‘Wild’ Mick Brown and Don Dokken is probably never going to reunite ever again.

New album ‘Heaven Comes Down’ is the 13th studio album from the legendary American rockers and it will be released on October 27, 2023 through Silver Lining Music. Mixed by Kevin Shirley (Aerosmith, Iron Maiden, Joe Bonamassa) and produced by Bill Palmer and Don Dokken, the album features Don Dokken on vocals, Jon Levin, who has been with the band for 20 years now, on guitar and the House of Lords duo of Chris McCarvill on bass and BJ Zampa on drums. The elephant in the room, that has to be addressed upfront straight away, is that Dokken’s vocals are not in the same shape that they were in in the 80s. Similar to many vocalists from that era, (Jon Bon Jovi and David Coverdale immediately spring to mind) Dokken is now singing in a lower registry and this does take a little getting used to. What he has done, however, on ‘Heaven Comes Down’ is let Jon Levin cut loose and so it is the guitar that is the star of this album in many respects.

The album opens with ‘Fugitive,’ a typical Dokken track with fiery guitars and catchy hooks. However, Don Dokken’s echoey vocals recorded in an unconventional manner detract from the overall enjoyment. Despite the strong musical backdrop, his lower register singing tends to get lost a little in the swirling morass of guitar frenzy. ‘Gypsy’ bursts forth with energy, driven by chunky riffs and a tale of gypsies and one-night stands. The song’s momentum is palpable, featuring a decent chorus and a Led Zeppelin-esque breakdown leading into a stellar guitar solo whilst ‘Is It Me or You?’ introduces a funkier vibe, reminiscent of Extreme’s ‘Decadence Dance’, blending raspy vocals and wailing guitars. The song explores the theme of a love turned cold, offering a refreshing departure from Dokken’s usual sound.

‘Just Like A Rose’ opens with melodically heavy guitars, transitioning into a softer, commercial sound. Dokken’s regret-filled lyrics about a fragile love are complemented by backing vocals, yet the guitars remain the star of the show. The classic melodic guitars and an incendiary solo salvage the track, overshadowing the vocal limitations. ‘I’ll Never Give Up’ takes a darker turn, evolving into an anthemic ballad about resilience and lost passion. The heavy backdrop of Dokken’s signature guitars adds depth to the emotional narrative. However, ‘Saving Grace’ delves into mournful territory, reminiscent of Whitesnake’s ‘Still of the Night,’ and it is at this point that you begin to see an over-arching narrative to the songs on ‘Heaven Comes Down’, one that is quite introspective and full of sorrow. This is not a happy album or one full of many positive messages. There’s a lot of regret about missed opportunities and past relationships here, which can be a little heavy in places for such an incendiary slice of rock histrionics.

‘Over the Mountain’ channels Thin Lizzy with its Irish rock cadence, exploring a sense of aimlessness and search for direction. Solid hard rock with a standout guitar solo characterizes the track, though the lyrical introspection feels somewhat repetitive. ‘I Remember,’ a classic bluesy ballad, showcases melodic choruses and heartfelt memories. Yet, Dokken’s vocals struggle to convey the desired emotion, leaving the guitar solos as the song’s saving grace. ‘Lost in You’ is a bass-driven anthem that attempts a Whitesnake-esque vibe. Although harmonies add depth, Dokken’s vocals remain flat, failing to elevate the song. The album closes with ‘Santa Fe,’ an acoustic Tex-Mex ballad detailing Dokken’s personal journey and his desire to get away from Los Angles and away from people in general. While the song might hold sentimental value for the artist, its self-indulgent nature and lack of relatability dampen its impact on the listener somewhat as Dokken details his search for a new home in a very personal and almost isolationist way.

‘Heaven Comes Down’ encapsulates Dokken’s trademark sound, for sure, and Jon Levin’s guitar work is simply stunning across the whole of the album. Don Dokken’s vocal performance consistently falls short, hindering the album’s potential. The instrumental elements shine, particularly the exceptional guitar work, but the album as a whole struggles to resonate emotionally. It’s really depressing in places and almost navel-gazey in its relentless tendency to eschew people and places, dwelling on the regrets of the past as Dokken yearns to be left alone in New Mexico desert. While longtime fans of Dokken will find elements of this album to enjoy and will hear echoes of the glory days of the 80s, ‘Heaven Comes Down’ lacks the universal appeal to captivate a newer, younger, broader audience I suspect.

Tracklist: 1. Fugitive 2. Gypsy 3. Is it Me or You? 4. Just Like a Rose 5. I’ll Never Give Up 6. Saving Grace 7. Over the Mountain 8. I Remember 9. Lost in You 10. Santa Fe Record Label: Silver Lining Music Release Date: October 27th Buy ‘Heaven Comes Down’ right here

