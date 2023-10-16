Cody Johnson reveals tracklist and writers of new album ‘Leather’ including two amazing collaborations

Platinum-selling sensation and #1 hitmaker Cody Johnson has sent ripples of excitement through the music industry as he drops a sneak peek into his highly-anticipated album ‘Leather,’ slated for release on November 3. In a move that’s got fans and industry insiders buzzing, Cody has exclusively teamed up with Spotify and Billboard to release the tracklisting to his devoted COJO nation followers before anyone else. This 12-track album features two exciting collaborations, with Brooks & Dunn on ‘Long Live Country Music’ and Jelly Roll on ‘Whiskey Bent.’ The brilliant production work was helmed by Trent Willmon and is available for pre-order now!

Cody shared some candid thoughts with Billboard, delving into the theme of ‘authenticity.’ “People appreciate authenticity, whether it’s me being a cowboy and singing something that reminds people of ’90s country stuff they grew up on, or someone like the Zach Bryans and guys that are more like what probably is considered Americana, or Jelly Roll, who is completely the opposite of me, musically,” Johnson says. “But authenticity is the common thread.” The album’s cover art also holds an intriguing backstory, as Cody explained to Billboard, “I was working at the ranch that day, so I told my photographer Chris Douglas to come over,” Johnson tells Billboard. “That’s blood and hair in that picture from castrating bulls and giving them shots that day. We didn’t stage any of that. We got started at 5:00 a.m. and worked all day, and he ended up getting some incredible photos while we were working.”

Furthermore, Cody treated fans to an additional song from the album today, the enchanting ‘That’s Texas,’ written by Andy Sheridan, Erik Dylan, and Wyatt McCubbin. You can listen to it [insert link] and watch the lyric video [insert link] right here.

‘Leather’ Track Listing:

‘Work Boots’ (Jason Afable, Brett Beavers, Canaan Smith)

‘Double Down’ (Jeff Hyde, Adam James, Clint Daniels)

‘Watching My Old Flame’ (Kat Higgins, Wynn Varble, Clint Daniels)

‘That’s Texas’ (Andy Sheridan, Erik Dylan, Wyatt McCubbin)

‘Dirt Cheap’ (Josh Phillips)

‘Jesus Loves You’ (Mark Holman, Chase McGill, Michael Hardy)

‘Whiskey Bent’ (feat. Jelly Roll) (Adam James, Mikey Reaves, Rocky Block)

‘Leather’ (Ian Munsick, Rivers Rutherford, Jeremy Spillman)

‘People In The Back’ (Devin Dawson, Austin Taylor Smith, Mark Trussell)

‘Long Live Country Music’ (feat. Brooks & Dunn) (Phil O’Donnell, Wade Kirby, Trent Willmon)

‘The Painter’ (Kat Higgins, Benjy Davis, Ryan Larkins)

‘Make Me A Mop’ (Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington, Alan Shamblin)

‘The Painter,’ the first radio single from ‘Leather,’ was applauded by The New York Times, describing it as “one of mainstream country’s sturdiest performers, extends his streak of music that’s deeply earnest, unflashily produced, and a blend of emotionally stoic and trembling. It’s the lead single from ‘Leather,’ his third studio album on a major label after a long and robust independent career.” Notably, ‘The Painter’ achieved Cody’s biggest radio add date with an impressive 73 stations putting the song on the airwaves in its first week.

Get ready for a sensational journey with Cody Johnson as he takes you through the heart of country music in his upcoming album ‘Leather.’ The COJO nation is in for a treat, and November 3 can’t come soon enough!