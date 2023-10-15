Win ‘La Brea’ Season 2 on Blu-ray

Season Two of ‘La Brea’ continues the epic, time-travelling adventures that began when a massive sinkhole opened in Los Angeles, plunging people into a primeval land where they must unite for survival. Enjoy all 14 season two episodes of this hit series on DVD and Blu-ray from 16th October 2023 courtesy of Fabulous Films / Fremantle Media Enterprises.
This season, the Harris family – Gavin (Eoin Macken) Eve (Natalie Zea) and their kids Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) and Josh (Jack Martin) – still find themselves separated across parallel worlds. In 10,000 B.C, Eve is determined to find a way to reunite with Josh, who accidentally went through the portal to the year 1988. But unbeknownst to Eve, Gavin and Izzy have travelled from the modern world to prehistoric Seattle and are now embarking on a dangerous journey to L.A, so they can get their family back together.
‘La Brea’ stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Chiké Okonkwo, Veronica St Clair, Jon Seda, Josh McKenzie, Nicholas Gonzalez, Tonantzin Carmelo, Damien Fotiou, Michelle Vergara Moore and Mark Lee.
