Win Adam Baldwin’s ‘Concertos & Serenades’ on vinyl

Acclaimed Canadian singer-songwriter Adam Baldwin will make his UK and Ireland live debut as special guest of fellow countryman Matt Andersen on his September tour. Dates are:
SEPT 27 Dublin – The Grand Social
SEPT 28 Belfast – The Black Box
SEPT 29 London – Boston Music Room
Tickets: www.adambaldwin.ca/tour
Baldwin’s sophomore album ‘Concertos & Serenades’, out now on Sonic Records, offers a hard-hitting east coast testimony. Through eight masterful yarns, he bears witness and pays tribute to a tradition of desperation—sinners and losers, perpetual failures, and down-and-out phantoms that haunt his home’s coastlines and back roads—without a passing judgment. Some of the tales happened, some didn’t, and most walk a tightrope between truth and fiction.
To celebrate his UK dates, we’ve got 1 copy of ‘Concertos & Serenades’ on vinyl to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…a Rafflecopter giveaway
This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Tuesday 3rd October 2023.
