Walter Presents: ‘Off Grid’ to launch on Channel 4 and C4 Streaming this month

Italian drama ‘Off Grid’ is coming to Channel 4 and C4 Streaming this month courtesy of Walter Presents.

The series, which stars Claudio Gioè, Anna Valle and Giorgio Colangeli, is created by Filippo Gravino, Guido Iuculano and Luca Ribuoli.

The series begins in Rome, where Claudio and Silvia Caruana seem to have it all: money, a twenty-year long marriage, two perfect children and, above all, are highly respected by their community. However, in a shocking turn of events Claudio’s bank collapses and this perfect life begins to unravel. As he is placed under investigation, the scandal puts a target on his back, and he begins to receive a string of threats putting his family’s life at risk. Things go from bad to worse when Claudio’s colleague is found dead, and the investigating team uncover incriminating evidence wrongfully suggesting that he is the murderer.

Desperate to keep his family safe and avoid prison, disappearing seems like the only option for Claudio. With the help of a former secret service agent, the Caruana family are given new identities and the chance to go off grid, hidden amongst the mountains of the Dolomites. Here, the family must not only attempt to forge a new future for themselves but are forced to confront their past. Whilst Claudio tries to clear his name against mounting blackmail, can the Caruana family really keep themselves safe and remain off-grid?

Walter Present: ‘Off Grid’ will launch on Channel 4 on 19th October 2023 at 12:45am. It will be available as a full boxset via C4 Streaming from Friday 13th October 2023.