Walter Presents: ‘The Nordic Murders’ Season 4 boxset coming to C4 Streaming this month

Gripping German crime series ‘The Nordic Murders’ is coming to C4 Streaming for a fourth season later this month it has been confirmed courtesy of Walter Presents.

Chief inspector Ellen Norgaard is back to hunt down murderers in crime stricken Usedom. In episode one, landscape gardener Britta Hausmann finds a prominent TV personality beaten to death in her vacation home on Usedom. The inspector is shocked when she finds the victim’s husband at the crime scene and immediately suspects that there is more to this case than meets the eye. It is quickly revealed that the landscape gardener was involved in a passionate secret affair with the husband of the murdered celebrity.

An investigation into the messy affair and devastating events which transpired begins with Chief inspector Norgaard leading the team. As more evidence is uncovered, more suspects are put in the frame and the case soon becomes a complicated web of dead-end clues. As the inspector’s suspicions grow, little does she know that she may hold the vital information which could help narrow down a growing pool of suspects. Will Chief inspector Norgaard discover the killer’s true identity, or will the murderer get away unscathed?

The 3-part series is created by Scarlett Kleint, Michael Illner, Alfred Roesler-Kleint and Andreas Herzog, and stars Katrin Sass and Rikke Lylloff.

Walter Presents: ‘The Nordic Murders’ Season 4 will be available as a full boxset on C4 Streaming from 20th October 2023.