Vinyl anniversary editions of Outkast’s ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’ and ‘Aquemini’ announced

Sony Music Entertainment (SME) and Certified have announced that two Outkast albums are getting anniversary edition vinyl releases, continuing their celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary.

‘Aquemini’ 25th Anniversary Edition and ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’ 20th Anniversary Edition, in partnership with Get On Down, will exclusively available on limited-edition collector’s vinyl in various configurations and are now available for pre-order.

Limited to just 2,000 copies, ‘Aquemini’ 25th Anniversary Multi-Colored Edition is pressed on three unique coloured LPs (gold galaxy, cloudy magenta, & cloudy green). It will be housed in a gold foil stamped jacket with a printed lyrics insert, printed inner sleeves, and commemorative OBI. The vinyl will ship in late October. The full ‘Aquemini’ album will also be released digitally in both Dolby Atmos and 360RA.

For the 20th Anniversary of ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’, Get On Down Sony’s Certified is reissuing a limited edition of Outkast’s epic fifth studio album ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’ pressed on Double “Platinum Chain” and Double “Pearl” colored vinyl packaged in a gatefold jacket. The vinyl will ship at the end of November. As of today, classics off the record ‘GhettoMusick’, ‘Unhappy’, ‘She Lives In My Lap’ (feat. Rosario Dawson), and ‘Roses’ are available in Dolby Atmosand 360RA. In celebration of the album reaching its 13x Platinum milestone, Certified is giving one lucky fan a chance to win a certified custom plaque. Enter to win.

To mark the announcements, Outkast has released a new animated music video for ‘SpottieOttieDopaliscious’. the visual unfolds as a feast of seventies-inspired funk style, stoned psychedelic space meandering, and inimitable Afrofuturism directed by OK Motion Club. The clip follows its main character through an otherworldly nightlife “fever dream” where even the smallest move makes a big difference on the board…

Vinyl Me, Please is also offering a bundle which features Outkast’s ‘Southernplaya…’ and ‘Stankonia’, VMP’s June 2019 Hip-Hop and October 2020 Essentials Record of the Month.

