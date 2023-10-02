Mariah Carey announces US & Canada ‘Merry Christmas One and All’ Tour dates

Mariah Carey has announced that she will be hitting the road this festive season with her ‘Merry Christmas One and All’ Tour.

The run will begin at Yaamava Casino in Highland, CA and take in 12 shows across November and December. The tour includes a night at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA and it ends at Madison Square Garden in New York. Fans can expect to hear all of Carey’s festive hits including her juggernaut smash ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, which tops the charts around the world every December.

The tour dates come off the back of Carey’s recent confirmation that her iconic album ‘Music Box’ will get a series of re-issues in 2024 as part of the album’s 30th anniversary. Fans are able to pre-order vinyl and CD formats of the release now.

The full list of dates for the run is:

November

15th – Yaamava Casino, Highland, CA

17th – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

21st – Ball Arena, Dever, CO

24th – T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

27th – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

29th – Centre Ball, Montreal, QC

December

3rd – United Centre, Chicago, IL

5th – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

11th – TD Garden, Boston, MA

13th – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

15th – CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

17th – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Tickets for the tour go on-sale on 6th October 2023. For more details visit mariahcarey.com.