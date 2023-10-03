David Arnold heading to the UK for intimate tour in November

David Arnold is heading to the UK for an intimate tour in November it has been announced, with tickets on sale now.

‘David Arnold – The Songs: Live’ will see him performing songs from across his prolific career in a stripped back, never before seen style. Performing alongside his band, Arnold will put the spotlight on his own songs with the voice that wrote them, and will include his most notable songs from across his career – as well as some surprises – plus sharing some of the stories behind how they were crafted.

The tour will kick off on 19th November at London’s Lafayette. Arnold and his band will go on to visit intimate venues across the UK in Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham, and Manchester before finishing in Cambridge on 26th November.

On the tour, Arnold says: “My earliest musical memories were of songs. I think song is the finest of all art forms. As a songwriter I see them conceived, developed and delivered into the world. From that point on they stop being mine. They become part of the fabric of a film, a show or someone else’s record. Principally, though, they belong to the audience.

This tour is a way of me revisiting the early years of these songs, reclaiming them for an evening, sharing the stories behind them and doing my best, as their author, to give some insight as to how and why they came into existence and, most unusually, I’ll be singing them in my own voice – the first voice anyone hears when I deliver a new song, but a voice that the public never do get to hear.”

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director at AEG Presents says: “David Arnold has always been well known to us as a world class composer, however with this intimate tour we’ll see the incredible artist and performer that he is as well. Audiences are in for a huge treat to hear him sing the songs that he has composed and that mean so much to him.”

Famed for his work including five James Bond films, as well as across further film, TV, theatre and music, David will perform the intimate shows bringing personal song highlights and fan favourites, swapping out his usual orchestra for a 6-piece band.

As well as Bond, Arnold has written music for the likes of ‘Made In Dagenham The Musical’, TV shows such as ‘Good Omens’ and ‘Sherlock’; and has collaborated with pop artists such as Bjork, Massive Attack and Pulp.

In 2012 he was Musical Director for the historic London Olympics Closing Ceremony, providing the score and working with artists such as The Who and the Spice Girls.

The full 2023 tour dates are:

19 November London Lafayette

20 November Newcastle The Cluny

22 November Glasgow Òran Mór

23 November Birmingham Hare & Hounds

24 November Manchester Band on the Wall

26 November Cambridge Junction 2

Tickets are available now from https://aegpresents.co.uk.