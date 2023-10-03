Gladys Knight announces 2024 Farewell Tour UK dates

Gladys Knight has announced the dates for her UK Farewell Tour, which will take place in summer 2024.

The tour will take in Glasgow, Birmingham, London, Swansea, Bournemouth, Nottingham and Southend. Since she began her career in the 1950s performing with The Pips, Knight has recorded more than 40 albums and enjoyed No.1 hits on the Pop, Gospel, R&B and Contemporary charts.

Known for her collection of classic hits such as ‘Midnight Train To Georgia’ (which remains one of the most famous Motown records to date and was honoured as one of ‘The Greatest Songs Of All Time’ by Rolling Stone Magazine), ‘Help Me Make It Through The Night’, ‘Licence To Kill’ (the official theme song to the James Bond film), ‘The Way We Were’, ‘Baby Don’t’ Change Your Mind’, and ‘You’re The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me’, Knight is one of music’s icons, and her contribution to pop culture unparalleled.

Knight has been honoured with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame; a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has dozens of TV, film, and theatre credits.

For this tour Knight is joined by special guest Mica Miller, who has quickly become one of the UK’s most exciting soul stars who last year picked up Jazz FM’s Soul Act Of The Year Award, and has supported artists including Lionel Richie and Gregory Porter

The full 2024 dates are:

June 24 Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

June 25 Birmingham, Symphony Hall

June 27 London, Royal Albert Hall

June 29 Swansea, Arena

June 30 Bournemouth, BIC

July 02 Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

July 03 Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Tickets are available from Friday 6th October at ticketline.co.uk, ticketmaster.co.uk or directly from the venue.