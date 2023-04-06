Gladys Knight to open Hampton Court Palace Festival

Gladys Knight will open this year’s Hampton Court Palace Festival on 6th June 2023 it has been announced.

The only London date of her 2023 Farewell Tour, this will be the only chance for UK fans to see the soul icon performing this year. Tickets are on general sale now via hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com.

Knight has been hailed as the Empress of Soul and is renowned for her hits including ‘Midnight Train to Georgia’ and ‘That’s What Friends Are For’. . As a member of Gladys Knight & The Pips, her tracks ‘Take Me In Your Arms and Love Me’, ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine’ and ‘It Should Have Been Me’ are instantly recognised the world over.

With an incredible 7 Grammy Awards to her name and recent National Medal of Arts, Knight will take to the Hampton Court Palace stage on the opening night of this year’s festival, 6 June, for what will be her farewell London show.

Also performing at this year’s Hampton Court Palace Festival is bastion of British music Tom Jones, iconic synth-pop duo Soft Cell, and legendary singer and songwriter Grace Jones. Kool & The Gang will bring their soul and funk fusion to the Palace, while indie-rockers Kaiser Chiefs, pop sensation Rick Astley and the internationally acclaimed Björn Again will also take to the stage.

Now in its 27th year, Hampton Court Palace Festival presented by heycar is a summer festival like no other which features a series of incredible performances in a truly unique location. Taking place in the Tudor Courtyard of Henry VIII’s majestic palace, the festival gives fans the special opportunity to see world-class artists in an intimate 3,000 capacity setting.

Attendees will arrive at the palace gardens and can enjoy a spot of picnicking in the stunning surroundings prior to the concert, with two types of luxury hampers available to pre-order: The Courtier’s Best of British Picnic or The King’s Gourmet Hamper.

Supplied by British Fine Foods, hampers will be available with meat or vegetarian options, with the option to add wine or champagne. Picnics can be purchased alongside tickets, or separately as an addition to existing bookings at hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com/picnics