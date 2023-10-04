‘Justified’: how Justin Timberlake found his own lane after leaving *NSYNC

In the early 2000s, Justin Timberlake was already a recognisable figure in the world of music as a member of the phenomenally successful boy band *NSYNC. As the millennium turned, Timberlake decided to take a leap into the solo spotlight, seeking to establish himself as an artist in his own right. The result was his debut solo album, ‘Justified’ released in 2002, a record that not only marked a musical transformation for Timberlake but also went on to become a worldwide commercial sensation.

Following our look back at Timberlake’s band mate JC Chasez’s under-rated solo album ‘Schizophrenic’ and our feature on the 5 *NSYNC songs we can’t get enough of, we’re turning our attention to JT’s debut solo album.

Crafting ‘Justified’: The Creative Process

The making of ‘Justified’ was a pivotal moment in Timberlake’s career. It was his chance to shed his boyband image and establish himself as a solo artist with a distinct musical identity. To achieve this, Timberlake collaborated with some of the industry’s most talented producers and songwriters, including the Neptunes (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo), Timbaland, and Brian McKnight, among others.

The album’s production process was marked by innovation and experimentation. Timberlake fused elements of R&B, pop, funk, and hip-hop, creating a sound that was not only contemporary but also uniquely his own. The incorporation of beatboxing, intricate vocal harmonies, and infectious melodies set ‘Justified’ apart from his boyband roots.

Key Hits: The Soundtrack of a Generation

‘Like I Love You‘: The lead single from ‘Justified’ set the tone for the album’s fresh sound. Produced by the Neptunes, the song combined a catchy guitar riff with Timberlake’s smooth vocals, instantly capturing the attention of listeners. ‘Like I Love You’ was a chart success and became a signature track for Timberlake.

‘Cry Me a River‘: This hauntingly emotional track, produced by the Timbaland and Scott Storch, became one of the standout hits from the album. The song’s music video, featuring a Britney Spears look-alike, fuelled media speculation that the song was about his famous ex. ‘Cry Me a River’ remains an iconic song in Timberlake’s catalog and it was his highest charting single from ‘Justified’ in the US, reaching number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

‘Rock Your Body‘: Produced by The Neptunes, this danceable track became a favourite on dance floors worldwide. Its infectious rhythm and Timberlake’s charismatic vocals made it a chart-topping hit and a staple at parties and clubs.

‘Senorita‘: This song showcased Timberlake’s ability to deliver a heartfelt ballad. With its romantic lyrics and memorable melody, ‘Senorita’ added depth to the album and demonstrated Timberlake’s versatility as a singer and songwriter.

Global Commercial Success: A Chart-Topping Triumph

Upon its release in November 2002, ‘Justified’ received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. It made its debut at number two on the Billboard 200 chart and topped the charts in the UK, a market that *NSYNC had only just been finding success in before their hiatus. The album sold almost 4 million copies in the US and over 2 million in the UK.

‘Justified’ enjoyed global recognition, reaching the top of the charts in numerous countries, and the album’s singles also fared exceptionally well on the charts. Timberlake’s infectious music videos, charismatic stage presence, and innovative live performances further solidified his status as a global pop icon.

The Legacy of ‘Justified‘

‘Justified’ marked a transformative moment in Timberlake’s career. It not only propelled him into the stratosphere of solo stardom but also showcased his ability to reinvent himself musically. The album’s success laid the foundation for a solo career that would continue to flourish with subsequent releases.

In addition to its commercial triumph, ‘Justified’ remains a critical favourite. Its fusion of R&B, pop, and hip-hop influences set a precedent for Timberlake’s future work, influencing a generation of artists. The album’s hits are still celebrated today, evoking nostalgia for a time when Timberlake emerged as a solo artist to be reckoned with.

As his solo career took off, the prospect of a reunion with *NSYNC seemed highly unlikely and at the time, Timberlake’s solo success was blamed for the band’s indefinite hiatus. Against the odds, Timberlake has reunited with his former bandmates – JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass – to record new song ‘Better Place‘, from the ‘Trolls Band Together’ soundtrack. Whether that turns into a new album or reunion tour remains to be seen, especially as Timberlake allegedly has a new solo album ready to go.