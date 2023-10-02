‘Your Christmas Or Mine 2’ coming to Prime Video in December

‘Your Christmas Or Mine 2’ will premiere on Prime Video on 8th December 2023 it has been announced.

The sequel stars Asa Butterfield, Cora Kirk, Alex Jennings, Daniel Mays, David Bradley, Angela Griffin, Natalie Gumede and Jane Krakowski.

‘Your Christmas Or Mine 2’ follows young couple James (Butterfield) and Hayley (Kirk), who are gearing up for their second Christmas as a couple. And that can only mean one thing … more mayhem with the Taylor and Hughes families.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year … but will it be for James and Hayley? James’ father has invited the Taylors to spend Christmas in a luxury ski resort in the Austrian Alps, so they can meet his new American girlfriend (Krakowski). However, Hayley’s dad Geoff insisted on handling his family’s side of the booking and something clearly got lost in translation. After a mix-up with transport at the airport, the two tribes end up at each other’s accommodations, on different sides of a valley and opposite ends of the Tripadvisor ratings scale. Can Hayley and James’ relationship survive another turbulent family Christmas, or has their future together gone off-piste?

‘Your Christmas Or Mine 2’ is the follow-up to the 2022 hit comedy ‘Your Christmas Or Mine’, which introduced audiences to James and Hayley for the first time.