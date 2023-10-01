Enrique Iglesias announces new album ‘Final Vol. 2’ and new single ‘Asi Es La Vida’

Enrique Iglesias has released his new single ‘Así Es La Vida’, a tropical track that features Argentinean star Maria Becerra.

Produced by Carlos Paucar and mastered by Randy Merrill, ‘Así Es La Vida’ is the first single from the star’s highly anticipated album ‘Final Vol. 2’. The new album is the follow-up to ‘Final Vol. 1’, which was released in September 2021.

With the freshness and talent of “La Nena de Argentina,” Iglesias reinvents bachata, celebrates its essence, and blends it with contemporary influences. “Bachata is a rhythm that captured my heart from the moment I heard it,” said the singer-songwriter. “I am delighted to return to this powerful genre, accompanied by the great talent of Maria, who is one of a kind.”

Iglesias has achieved a remarkable record, with an astounding 154 number-one singles on the Billboard charts. He is also the artist with the most number 1 singles on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart.

The music video, available soon on all digital platforms, was created as a tribute to the intensity of love in tumultuous times. Featuring a series of surreal scenes, it presents a narrative driven by Iglesias and Becerra, where various couples face dangers and challenges that they overcome, thanks to love and passion as the central core. Each scene conveys the spirit of love that perseveres in adverse times while the world around them seems to spin out of control.

This autumn Iglesias will embark on The Trilogy Tour, an exciting tour of the United States and Canada in the company of Ricky Martin and Pitbull, with 25 confirmed dates that promise to take Latin music across North America. This alliance of three industry titans is undoubtedly one of the year’s most anticipated events.

The full dates are:

Saturday, October 14 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena.

Tuesday, October 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, October 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Friday, October 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Saturday, October 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thursday, October 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Friday, October 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Saturday, October 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Wednesday, November 1st – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thursday, November 2nd – Chicago, IL – United Center

Friday, November 3rd – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thursday, November 9th – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Friday, November 10 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Saturday, November 11 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Friday, November 17th – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Saturday, November 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sunday, November 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Friday, November 24 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Saturday, November 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thursday, November 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Friday, December 1st – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wednesday, December 6th – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Friday, December 8th – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sunday, December 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Monday, December 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena