Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film goes global, screening in over 100 countries

AMC Theatres, the world’s largest theatrical exhibitor, has announced the global expansion of ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour’ concert film. On October 13, fans across more than 100 countries worldwide will have the opportunity to experience the magic of Taylor Swift’s iconic concert on the big screen, complete with the immersive sound that theaters provide. International ticket sales for participating locations outside North America are set to begin on September 26, with ticket prices varying by country.

Thanks to AMC Theatres Distribution and its sub-distribution partners, fans worldwide will have convenient access to enjoy ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour’ concert film at affordable prices. This global release announcement ensures that millions of music enthusiasts worldwide can partake in this groundbreaking concert film.

Already scheduled to screen in over 4,000 movie theaters in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, including all AMC locations in the United States, the film has generated unprecedented excitement since its initial announcement on August 31. Within less than 24 hours, ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour’ concert film broke AMC’s U.S. record for single-day ticket-sales revenue—a remarkable milestone in AMC’s 103-year history. The overwhelming demand for the film made it clear that an immediate worldwide release was necessary.

In Europe, the film will be showcased at every ODEON Cinemas location, offering fans across the continent a chance to experience Taylor Swift’s tour-de-force performance. Additionally, AMC and its sub-distribution partners are actively working to secure agreements with additional cinema operators worldwide to ensure the film’s availability to audiences everywhere.

This global expansion of ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour’ concert film is set to bring Taylor Swift’s electrifying stage presence and musical artistry to fans across the globe, making it a cinematic event not to be missed.