‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ 2023 starts Tuesday on Channel 4

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 26th September for a fifth series. 16 celebrity recruits will face one of the toughest challenges of their lives as they are put through the most gruelling stages of SAS selection.
Across an epic seven one-hour episodes, these famous faces will abandon their glamourous lifestyles as they attempt to survive the most unforgiving jungle in the world, in Thung Ui, North Vietnam. No allowances or exceptions will be made for this group of celebrities, who will be tested to their mental and physical limits, through a series of brutal tasks and interrogations.
This year’s SAS: Who Dares Wins celebrity recruits are:
- Amber Turner (29) – Reality TV Star
- Danielle Lloyd (39) – TV Personality
- Gareth Gates (38) – Singer
- Gareth Thomas (48) – Ex-Welsh Rugby International
- James “Arg” Argent (35) – Reality TV Star
- Jermaine Pennant (40) – Ex-Premier League Footballer
- Jon-Allan Butterworth MBE (37) – Paralympic Gold Medalist
- Kirsty-Leigh Porter (34) – Actor
- Matt Hancock (44) – Former Health Secretary
- Melinda Messenger (51) – TV Presenter
- Michelle Heaton (43) – Singer
- Montana Brown (27) – Reality TV Star
- Perri Shakes-Drayton (34) – Great British Olympian
- Siva Kaneswaran (34) – Singer
- Teddy Soares (28) – Reality TV Star
- Zoe Lyons (51) – Comedian
There will be no special treatment for any of the celebrities, as they confront surprising truths about themselves, to discover their true selves. Not everyone will have what it takes to make it to the end of this course run by the elite team of ex-Special Forces operators – Chief Instructor, Billy Billingham MBE and his team of Directing Staff (DS), Foxy (Jason Fox), Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver. The DS don’t care how famous the recruits are, how many social media followers they have or what they have done before this. As soon as they enter the selection process, their celebrity status and luxuries are stripped away.
By the end of the series, which of the celebrity recruits will remain to discover they have what it takes to pass this unique SAS selection course?
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins season 5 starts at 9:30pm Tuesday 26th September, 2023 on Channel 4. It will then continue every Sunday at 9pm from 1st October.