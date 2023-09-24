‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ 2023 starts Tuesday on Channel 4

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 26th September for a fifth series. 16 celebrity recruits will face one of the toughest challenges of their lives as they are put through the most gruelling stages of SAS selection.

Across an epic seven one-hour episodes, these famous faces will abandon their glamourous lifestyles as they attempt to survive the most unforgiving jungle in the world, in Thung Ui, North Vietnam. No allowances or exceptions will be made for this group of celebrities, who will be tested to their mental and physical limits, through a series of brutal tasks and interrogations.

This year’s SAS: Who Dares Wins celebrity recruits are:

Amber Turner (29) – Reality TV Star

Danielle Lloyd (39) – TV Personality

Gareth Gates (38) – Singer

Gareth Thomas (48) – Ex-Welsh Rugby International

James “Arg” Argent (35) – Reality TV Star

Jermaine Pennant (40) – Ex-Premier League Footballer

Jon-Allan Butterworth MBE (37) – Paralympic Gold Medalist

Kirsty-Leigh Porter (34) – Actor

Matt Hancock (44) – Former Health Secretary

Melinda Messenger (51) – TV Presenter

Michelle Heaton (43) – Singer

Montana Brown (27) – Reality TV Star

Perri Shakes-Drayton (34) – Great British Olympian

Siva Kaneswaran (34) – Singer

Teddy Soares (28) – Reality TV Star

Zoe Lyons (51) – Comedian

Credit: Channel 4 / Pete Dadds

There will be no special treatment for any of the celebrities, as they confront surprising truths about themselves, to discover their true selves. Not everyone will have what it takes to make it to the end of this course run by the elite team of ex-Special Forces operators – Chief Instructor, Billy Billingham MBE and his team of Directing Staff (DS), Foxy (Jason Fox), Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver. The DS don’t care how famous the recruits are, how many social media followers they have or what they have done before this. As soon as they enter the selection process, their celebrity status and luxuries are stripped away.

By the end of the series, which of the celebrity recruits will remain to discover they have what it takes to pass this unique SAS selection course?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins season 5 starts at 9:30pm Tuesday 26th September, 2023 on Channel 4. It will then continue every Sunday at 9pm from 1st October.