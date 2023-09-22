Walter Presents: ‘Manayek’ is available on C4 Streaming now

Israeli drama ‘Manayek’ is available on C4 Streaming today courtesy of Walter Presents.

The 10-episode Israeli series stars Shalom Assayag, Amos Tamam and Liraz Chamami. It was created by Alon Zingman and Roy Iddan.

This award-winning series follows a police internal affairs investigator tackling institutionalised corruption in the Israeli police force operating in Tel Aviv. Detective Izzy Bachar (Shalom Assayag) is on the verge of retirement when he discovers that his life-long friend, a senior police officer, is about to face numerous allegations of corruption. A young man brutally assassinates someone in the heart of the city and, after attempting to escape, is apprehended by a team of police officers who caught him in the act red-handed.

While in custody and facing a murder charge, the perpetrator bargains with officers to nullify his sentence in exchange for vital information on a corrupt high-ranking police officer. He alleges that the officer in question is responsible for orchestrating an old case involving an elaborate hospital attack which shook the city. Against his wife’s wishes, Bachar holds off his retirement to pursue this covert investigation into his friend who is thought to be at the head of the corruption.

This is his chance to solve the biggest murder mystery of his career and dismantle a lethal network of organised criminals terrorising his home city. Detective Bachar puts his life on the line one last time for the greater good, but at what cost to himself?

Walter Presents: ‘Mayanek’ is available as a full boxset on C4 Streaming now.