‘Squid Game: The Challenge’: watch the teaser trailer

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ is just two months away and now you can watch a teaser trailer for the competition gameshow.

456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.

Inspired by the hit Netflix series ‘Squid Game’, the series is from Studio Lambert and The Garden. The executive producers are Nicola Brown (The Garden), Tim Harcourt (Studio Lambert), John Hay (The Garden), Toni Ireland (Studio Lambert), Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert (Studio Lambert), Louise Peet, Nia Yemoh (Studio Lambert), Stephen Yemoh (Studio Lambert).

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ will premiere on Netflix on 22nd November 2023. For more information please head over to www.netflix.com/SquidGameTheChallenge.