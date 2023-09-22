Walter Presents: ‘For Life’ coming to More4 this month

Walter Presents is bringing Norwegian thriller ‘For Life’ to More4 and C4 Streaming from 29th September 2023.

In this chilling Nordic Noir crime procedural, Detective Victoria Woll (Tone Beate Mostraum) investigates a string of shocking murders. The series begins with the devastating discovery of two bodies in a local forest and a petrified girl nearby. Initial findings suggest that the girl’s mother was a victim of a cold murder suicide. As the investigation continues, Detective Woll uncovers disturbing evidence suggesting there’s more to this incident than meets the eye. Victoria is determined to find the truth.

Subsequently, this case becomes a personal mission as she finds similarities between herself and the young girl. Meanwhile, Victoria’s personal life begins to encroach on her work which puts her professional reputation at risk. As time progresses and pressure builds, Victoria’s moral values begin to skew and her future hangs in the balance. With the perpetrator at large, will she capture the killer before it’s too late?

‘For Life’ was created by Gjermund Eriksen and Helena Johanne Nielsen, and it stars Tone Beate Mostraum, Vidar Sandem, Iselin Shumba Skjævesland and Ingar Helge Gimle.

Walter Presents: ‘For Life’ will air on More4 at 9pm on 29th September 2023. The series will be available on C4 Streaming as a full boxset following the first episode’s transmission.