‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Live Tour to return for 2024

Break out those scorecards and dust off your dancing shoes because the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Live Tour is making a triumphant return in 2024! The much-anticipated tour brings back some familiar faces from the ‘Strictly’ family, including legends Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood, who are all set to reclaim their judging thrones. Janette Manrara from ‘It Takes Two’, who will be your charming tour host.

Starting in January and running through February next year, this glittering extravaganza will light up arenas across the UK with a dazzling lineup of 30 sensational shows.

The tour kicks off its dazzling journey at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on 19th January for a series of five spectacular performances. From there, it’s a whirlwind of glitz, glamour, and sequins as the celebrity contestants and their professional dance partners take their sparkling act to some of the UK’s most iconic entertainment venues. They’ll be leaving behind a trail of glitter and enchantment at Utilita Arena Sheffield, Utilita Arena Newcastle, OVO Hydro Glasgow, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, First Direct Arena Leeds, AO Arena Manchester, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, and finally, a grand finale at The O2 in London on 11th February.

The mastermind behind the tour’s spectacular choreography is none other than TV Judge Craig Revel Horwood, who promises to deliver a dance extravaganza like no other. The lineup will feature top-notch talent from the current series of the BBC’s award-winning show, which was recently crowned the Best Talent Show at the 2023 National Television Awards. And let’s not forget the electrifying ‘Strictly’ Live Tour Band and singers who will have arena audiences dancing in their seats with their show-stopping tunes and harmonies.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ is back on our screens for a new series on Saturday and Sunday nights with the first live show of the series taking place tonight (Saturday 23rd September 2023).

The full dates for the tour are:

19–21 January Birmingham Utilita Arena

(Friday 19 at 7.30pm, Saturday 20 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 21 at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

23 January Sheffield Utilita Arena

(Tuesday 23 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

24-25 January Newcastle Utilita Arena

(Wednesday 24 at 7.30pm, Thursday 25 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

26-28 January OVO Hydro Glasgow

(Friday 26 at 7.30pm, Saturday 27 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 28 at 1.30pm)

30-31 January M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

(Tuesday 30 at 7.30pm, Wednesday 31 at 7.30pm)

01-02 February First Direct Arena Leeds

(Thursday 1 at 7.30pm, Friday 2 at 7.30pm)

03-04 February AO Arena Manchester

(Saturday 3 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 4 at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

06-08 February Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

(Tuesday 6 at 7.30pm, Wednesday 7 at 7.30pm, Thursday 8 at 7.30pm)

9-11 February The O2 London

(Friday 9 at 7.30pm, Saturday 10 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 11 at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

Tickets: £35 – £100 (price bands differ between venues)

All ticket prices are subject to a booking fee and may be subject to a venue facility fee

For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.strictlycomedancinglive.com