‘The Simpsons’ Season 34 coming to Disney+ in November

Season 34 of the long-running animated series ‘The Simpsons’ will arrive on Disney+ on 1st November 2023 in the UK and Ireland.

The new season takes fans back to Springfield for 22 more episodes of fun with the Simpson family. Season 34 also marks an exciting milestone – the 750th episode titled “Homer’s Adventures Through The Windshield Glass”.

In the premiere, Homer is desperate to prove he’s not dumb and sets out to solve the case of the tortoise missing from the zoo. Season 34 also features a double dose of ‘Treehouse of Horror’ episodes, marking the first time in the show’s history there have been two ‘Treehouse’-branded episodes in a single Halloween.

The season features guest voice appearances from Fred Armisen, Anna Faris, Will Forte, Simu Liu, Lizzo, Rob Lowe, Melissa McCarthy, Jade Novah, Aubrey Plaza, John Roberts, and more.

‘The Simpsons’ is the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history. It began in 1989 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie are instantly identifiable television icons.

In addition to 34 seasons of ‘The Simpsons’, Disney+ is also home to ‘The Simpsons Movie’ and 10 shorts featuring the Simpsons family. All these and more can be found in ‘The Simpsons’ collection on the streaming service: https://www.disneyplus.com/franchise/the-simpsons

Through September 20th, new and returning customers can subscribe to Disney+ for £1.99/month for three months by visiting http://www.disneyplus.com/, with no hidden costs and the ability to cancel anytime. This is an £18 saving compared to the regular monthly £7.99 price for three months.