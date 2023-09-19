Country stars Cooper Alan & Brett Kissel join forces for the ultimate Canadian-American duet on ‘Two of Us’

In a tale of modern connectivity, rising country sensation Cooper Alan, known for his explosive performances and independent fanbase growth, cast a line into the vast sea of social media, seeking collaboration suggestions from his followers. Fate intervened as Canadian music powerhouse Brett Kissel seized the opportunity and responded. The result? A musical synergy that promises to be the anthem of the season with their song ‘Two of Us’

Brett Kissel is a household name in the Canadian music scene, boasting an impressive array of accolades. With his charismatic personality, dynamic stage presence, and unique music style, Kissel has soared to the top of the Canadian Country music charts. His list of achievements includes 22 CCMA awards, three JUNO awards (equivalent to the American Grammy), two Gold-certified albums, a Platinum record, 10 Gold singles, and an impressive track record of 15 top-10 radio hits.

Kissel’s career has seen him touring alongside legends like Brad Paisley and Garth Brooks, and he has collaborated with Grammy-winning artists such as Charley Pride, Dave Mustaine, Nelly, and 98°. Most recently, Kissel released ‘Missin’ You In San Antone,’ the first track from his upcoming ‘West Album’ the third installment of ‘The Compass Project’ set to drop later this fall.

On the other side of this dynamic duet is Cooper Alan, a Winston Salem, NC native who has set the music scene ablaze with his social media prowess. With over 10 million devoted followers and an astounding 200 million streams on his music, Cooper’s star is on the rise. Starting out by playing in bars, college campuses, and Honky Tonks, he quickly caught the ear of hit songwriter/producer Victoria Shaw, earning himself a coveted publishing deal.

Alan’s hit singles, including ‘New Normal,’ ‘Tough Ones,’ and ‘Colt 45 (Country Remix),’ have not only dominated streaming charts but also claimed the #1 spot on the iTunes Charts multiple times. His musical journey has culminated in a triumphant record label launch, sold-out live shows, and the recognition of being hailed as a ‘Next Big Thing’ artist by Music Row Magazine.

The collaboration between Cooper Alan and Brett Kissel is a testament to the power of modern connectivity and the magic that can happen when two remarkable talents join forces. Stay tuned for what promises to be a memorable musical experience as they bridge the Canadian-American divide with their incredible duet.