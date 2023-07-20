Spencer Crandall drops final track “Didn’t Do” feat. Cooper Alan from ‘Western Reloaded’ project

Dynamic and talented Country artist Spencer Crandall has unveiled the last track from his ‘Western Reloaded’ project, treating listeners to an invigorated version of his fan-favourite hit “Didn’t Do”, featuring like-minded independent Country music entertainer Cooper Alan. The new release is available everywhere now and promises to ignite a passionate call to chase after bucket list dreams. Written by Crandall with Haley Mae Campbell and Lydia Dall, “Didn’t Do” (Feat. Cooper Alan) showcases the infectious enthusiasm and contrasting vocal tones of both artists, inspiring listeners to seize every opportunity and cherish life’s extraordinary moments.

“‘Didn’t Do’ is the kind of song that means just a little bit more to me and the writers of the song,” shares Crandall. “It’s a constant reminder to myself that life is fast, fragile, and precious. I feel like this song found me in a time of my life when I needed it most, and I hope it does the same for anyone else who hears it.”

Cooper Alan, much like Crandall, kickstarted his career through early social media platforms, amassing a dedicated fanbase of thousands of loyal followers. His unwavering pursuit of his dreams has led to countless sold-out shows nationwide and an impressive 200 million global career streams. Recognizing Alan’s energy and dedication, Crandall knew he was the perfect collaborator for this track, stating, “I knew Cooper would be the perfect fit because of his energy and his life’s mission of chasing his dreams, unapologetically.”

In addition to the release of “Didn’t Do” (Feat. Cooper Alan), Crandall recently appeared on a new episode of ‘BobbyCast Presents: Unsigned & Independent’ hosted by Kevin O’Connell, where he discussed his early beginnings in the industry and offered insights into his unconventional approach as an unsigned artist. The episode is now available on all major platforms.

This year, Crandall has delivered a series of new music for fans to enjoy throughout the summer, including ‘Girls Like You’ (NIIKO X SWAE Remix), ‘To Be continued…’ (feat Shaylen), ‘Made’ (Wedding Version), and ‘Girls Like You’ (Stripped). After recently signing his first publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music and a distribution/label services deal with Stem, fans can look forward to more original music on the horizon.

With his 20-track mega album ‘Western’, Crandall embarked on a 36-stop headlining tour, ‘The Western Tour’, taking his music to fans in cities nationwide. He continues to captivate audiences with headlining shows, fairs, and festivals this summer, with more dates soon to be announced. With over 3 million strong and over 325 million global career streams, Crandall firmly establishes his staying power in the industry, further cementing his status as a genre-defying talent.