‘Trolls Band Together’: new *NSYNC song features in new trailer

The rumours are true – *NSYNC has recorded a new song together for upcoming animated sequel ‘Trolls Band Together’.

Speculation has been rife all week after the legendary boyband reunited to present at the MTV VMAs and now you can hear part of their first new song in over 20 years by watching the brand new ‘Trolls Band Together’ trailer. The latest instalment in the franchise sees the return of Anna Kendrick and *NSYNC’s Justin Timberlake as the voices of Poppy and Branch.

After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy and Branch are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favourite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André), Spruce (Daveed Diggs) and Clay (Kid Cudi. BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn’t seen his brothers since.

But when Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains – Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells) – Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Featuring Trolls’ signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits, ‘Trolls Band Together’ stars a dazzling cast of musical superstars and comedic powerhouses as new franchise characters, including four-time Grammy nominee and Latin Grammy winner Camila Cabello (Cinderella) as Viva; Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant) as Crimp; and 12-time Emmy winning drag icon RuPaul Charles as Miss Maxine.

The returning cast includes Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Zooey Deschanel as Bridget; Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Gristle, the Icona Pop duo Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt as Satin and Chenille, Grammy winner Anderson .Paak as Prince D, comedian Ron Funches as Cooper, SAG nominee Kunal Nayyar as Guy Diamond and Emmy winning ‘Saturday Night Live’ legend Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond.

‘Trolls Band Together’ is steered by returning director Walt Dohrn and producer Gina Shay, and is co-directed by Tim Heitz (head of story, ‘Trolls World Tour’).

‘Trolls Band Together’ arrives in cinemas on 20th October 2023.