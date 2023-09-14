Is the Indiana Jones Franchise Set for TV?

Indiana Jones is one of the greatest and most influential film series of all time, but it has finally come to an end after five films that span more than forty years. That’s what rumours suggest, anyway, as ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ was the final outing for Harrison Ford as the titular hero.

Now that Ford has stepped down, it looks as though the film series will take a long hiatus, if it’s to ever return at all. It would be a shame for the franchise to disappear completely, though, which is why there is now talk of a television spinoff.

Dial of Destiny Was Harrison Ford’s Last Outing

It’s seriously impressive that Ford is still able to star in Hollywood action blockbusters at the age of 81, but even he knows that his times of darting about through tunnels and avoiding boobytraps have come to an end. With a gap of 15 years between the last two entries, there’s no chance that Ford will be able to go again for a sixth instalment.

The actor confirmed this himself, and it has also been noted that few people want a different star to continue in the iconic role. The most likely thing is that the character of Indiana Jones dies with Ford. However, that doesn’t mean to say that the franchise can’t continue. The universe that George Lucas created has plenty of great settings and characters, and these could easily be explored further in a television series. According to a recent report about the Indiana Jones future, this is the most likely course of action in the future.

Highly Influential Franchise Should Continue

It seems crazy to think that such a monumental franchise like Indiana Jones could just completely disappear. It has been one of the most important series of all time, with 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark considered one of the first-ever blockbusters. It inspired other filmmakers to attempt similar feats and also helped boost the trend of long-running series in the film industry.

Indiana Jones’s influence has also been seen in the gaming industry, and it’s hard to imagine a series like the hugely popular ‘Tomb Raider’ would exist without it. There are even characters that are modelled on Jones, such as Rich Wilde in ‘Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead’. The game is so well-loved that it’s often used in casino free spins no deposit bonuses to attract players. It uses a similar adventure theme to the Lucasfilm offerings, with the character sharing many similarities with Jones.

TV Has Proved a Good Medium for Other Classics

It’s not out of the question for the Indiana Jones franchise to cross over to television now, as the medium has evolved greatly during the streaming era. There are now plenty of high-budget offerings on the market, such as ‘Rings of Power’ and ‘Game of Thrones’.

One of the best models of recent years that Indiana Jones could follow is that of ‘Star Wars’. The space-set universe has expanded greatly on Disney+ through offerings such as The Mandalorian and Andor.

It’s sad to think that Ford won’t return to one of his most legendary roles. It may not be the need for the franchise, however, as it could be kept alive on television.