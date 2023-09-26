‘Trolls Happy Place’: a whimsical world of smiles set to open on World Smile Day

Get ready to dive into a world of happiness and smiles as ‘Trolls Happy Place’, a vibrant pop-up experience, is set to open its doors on 6th October 2023, coinciding with World Smile Day. This colourful celebration aligns with the upcoming release of DreamWorks Animation’s ‘Trolls Band Together’ in cinemas on 20th October.

‘Trolls Happy Place’ is a joy-filled hideout designed to boost your endorphins and spread positivity. Spanning 2,500 square feet, this smile-powered pop-up is inspired by ‘Trolls Band Together’, the latest action-packed, rainbow-coloured installment in DreamWorks Animation’s beloved musical franchise, starring Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick.

The best part? Entry to this whimsical wonderland is absolutely free – provided you flash a smile upon arrival.

Step into a world of laughter and fun with two floors of exciting activities. Challenge your skills with a round of bespoke mini-golf in the ‘Troll-in-One’ course or take a thrilling slide into a ball pool sea. Gather your friends in the BroZone area and let loose on the dance floor or harmonize with a boy band classic.

For those who find their bliss in relaxation, Vacay Island awaits, offering the perfect spot to unwind. Don’t forget to capture the ultimate Instagram-worthy photo in the kaleidoscopic infinity room.

As you explore, you’ll encounter ‘compliment mirrors’ echoing cheerful quotes from beloved Trolls characters, adding an extra layer of positivity to your visit.

Tickets to ‘Trolls Happy Place’ will be available starting Thursday 28th September, at 10 am via EventBrite. While the number of tickets is limited, walk-ins will be welcomed on-site during the live event days on October 6th, 7th, and 8th.

To secure your spot in this enchanting pop-up world, visit EventBrite at trollshappyplace.eventbrite.co.uk. The site provides a comprehensive opening schedule, booking information, and full terms and conditions. So, put on your brightest smile and get ready to immerse yourself in the magic of ‘Trolls Happy Place’.