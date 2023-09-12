Eric Paslay’s ‘The Perfect Stranger Tour’ arrives in the UK this December

US singer-songwriter Eric Paslay is set to bring his musical magic across the Atlantic this December with ‘The Perfect Stranger Tour,’ a six-date headline tour in the United Kingdom. Fans can mark their calendars as tickets go on sale this Friday, September 15, at 10 am BST.

Here are the tour dates and venues:

Dec. 1: Cardiff, The Globe

Dec. 3: Reading, Sub89

Dec. 4: London, Bush Hal

lDec. 5: Manchester, Night & Day Café

Dec. 6: Glasgow, Òran Mór

Dec. 7: Birmingham, O2 Institute 3

This exciting tour comes hot on the heels of Paslay’s latest musical offerings in 2023, including his newest single, ‘Perfect Stranger,’ which is available for streaming and download.

Eric Paslay’s illustrious career spans Platinum-selling hits, GRAMMY nominations, and a reputation as one of country music’s most formidable singer-songwriters. With five No.1 hits to his name, four of which earned spots on the “Top 100 Songs of the Decade” by Country Aircheck, including the chart-topping “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” recorded by Jake Owen, Paslay has left an indelible mark on the genre.Hailing from Temple, Texas, Paslay has received numerous accolades for his songwriting, including GRAMMY’s Best Country Song, ACM’s Song of the Year twice, and the CMA Song of The Year.

He also earned a GRAMMY nomination as an artist for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his collaboration with friends Charles Kelley and Dierks Bentley on “The Driver.”As a songwriter, Eric Paslay’s talents continue to shine, as evidenced by his co-penning of Keith Urban’s 2022 hit, “Wild Hearts.” His latest album, ‘Even If It Breaks Your Barefoot Friday Night,’ is a compilation of reimagined versions of Eric’s most significant hits as both a writer and artist, and it’s available now.

Described by USA Today as “flat out-brilliant” and recognized by American Songwriter as an influencer of country music, Eric Paslay’s ‘The Perfect Stranger Tour’ promises to be an unforgettable musical journey for UK audiences. Don’t miss the chance to witness this exceptional artist live in concert as he shares his remarkable talent and timeless hits with fans across the pond.