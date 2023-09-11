‘Asteroid City’: Wes Anderson talks about the production design of the film in behind-the-scenes clip

To celebrate the release of ‘Asteroid City’ on Download & Keep today, we’ve got an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip of the movie.

In the clip, which you can watch at the top of this article, writer and director Wes Anderson takes viewers behind the scenes to talk about the production design of the film. You can see glimpses of the film’s star-studded cast and get a good look at the location and sets.

A fictional American desert town, circa 1955. Junior Stargazers and Space Cadets from across the country assemble for the annual Asteroid Day celebration – but the scholarly competition is spectacularly

‘Asteroid City’ stars Jason Schwartzman (‘The French Dispatch’, ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’), Scarlett Johansson (‘Black Widow’, ‘Jojo Rabbit’), Tom Hanks (‘Elvis’, ‘News of the World’), Jeffrey Wright (‘Westworld’), Tilda Swinton (‘Suspiria’), Adrien Brody (‘The Pianist’), Bryan Cranston (‘Breaking Bad’), Edward Norton (‘Glass Onion’), Liev Schreiber (‘Ray Donovan’), Hope Davis (‘Your Honor’), Stephen Park (‘The French Dispatch’), Rupert Friend (‘The Young Victoria’), Maya Hawke (‘Stranger Things’), Steve Carell (‘The Office’), Matt Dillon (‘There’s Something About Mary’), Hong Chau (‘The Whale’), Willem Dafoe (‘Spider-Man’), Margot Robbie (‘Barbie’), Tony Revolori (‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’), Jake Ryan (‘Moonrise Kingdom’) and Jeff Goldblum (‘Jurassic Park’).

‘Asteroid City’ is released to Download & Keep on 11th September 2023 via Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The film will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on 25th September.