Introducing ‘Quiz Lady’: A hilarious family comedy coming to Disney+ UK

Get ready to laugh your heart out with ‘Quiz Lady,’ the upcoming comedy film from 20th Century Studios, starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh. This heartwarming and side-splitting tale of a dysfunctional family and their journey to salvation is a must-watch.

The excitement begins with the unveiling of the official trailer and poster for ‘Quiz Lady.’ Dive into the world of Anne (Awkwafina), a brilliantly quirky, game-show enthusiast, and her estranged sister Jenny (Sandra Oh). Together, they embark on a wild adventure to help cover their mother’s gambling debts, and things get even wilder when Anne’s beloved dog goes missing. Their solution? Turning Anne into a bona-fide gameshow champion!But the laughter doesn’t stop there. Joining this comedic duo are Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor, Tony Hale, and Will Ferrell, making this film a star-studded comedy extravaganza.

‘Quiz Lady’ is set to premiere at the 48th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, September 9. Don’t miss this chance to get an early sneak peek at the hilarity that awaits!

Mark your calendars for November 3, 2023, when ‘Quiz Lady’ makes its exclusive debut on Disney+ in the UK. Get ready for an evening of laughter and heartfelt moments

